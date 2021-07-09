How San Diego Brewers Guild Is Addressing Its #MeToo Movement

Partnering with a labor law firm, a sexual harassment hotline has been established, training and a Code of Conduct is underway

By Abbie Alford / CBS8 / July 8, 2021

Two months since the Me Too movement erupted in the brewing industry across the country, women’s voices are being heard and the San Diego Brewers Guild is taking action.

What started out as a reckoning in May, with women reporting misogyny, racism, sexism, sexual harassment, and assault by men in breweries across the world including in San Diego has turned into an important message of empowerment.

“I like to call this phase the awakening. We are moving beyond the reckoning and talking about what we can do,” said Virginia Morrison, Second Chance Beer Company owner.

The former employment attorney is also the president of the San Diego Brewers Guild and says the organization is doing something to address sexual harassment in the workplace. They are offering California’s required sexual harassment training to members, partnering with Jackson Lewis for free consultations to guild members and upstander training to create allies to prevent sexual harassment.

