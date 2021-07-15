COVID Cases On the Rise in San Diego County – What the Hell?

In the U.S., with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, newly confirmed infections per day have doubled over the past two weeks to an average of about 24,000, though deaths are still on a downward trajectory at around 260 a day.

As COVID-19 cases slowly rise in San Diego County – including an increase in Delta variant cases – new research is looking into why San Diegans still are not getting vaccinated.

“We are seeing about double the number of cases that were being reported about a month ago,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer.

The local COVID-19 case rate has increased from 1.9 cases per 100,000 residents on June 15, to 3.7 currently. The daily count has been at or above 200 for the last seven days, according to a county news release.

The county has also released the results of a survey taken between June 13 and June 24. Residents who say they were unlikely to get vaccinated were most concerned about potential side effects. Another concern was that vaccine development was rushed, according to the survey.

The county identified three focus areas based on the survey, including the 140,000 people who are overdue for their second shots.

The county will also focus on residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine because they feel they don’t have enough trusted information and those who are vaccine-resistant.

There have now been 107 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant reported in the region, according to the county.

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S., reported its fifth straight day Tuesday of more than 1,000 new cases.

News sources:

SD U-T

NBCSanDiego