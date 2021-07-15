COVID Cases On the Rise in San Diego County – What the Hell?

In the U.S., with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, newly confirmed infections per day have doubled over the past two weeks to an average of about 24,000, though deaths are still on a downward trajectory at around 260 a day.
As COVID-19 cases slowly rise in San Diego County – including an increase in Delta variant cases – new research is looking into why San Diegans still are not getting vaccinated.
“We are seeing about double the number of cases that were being reported about a month ago,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, County public health officer.
The local COVID-19 case rate has increased from 1.9 cases per 100,000 residents on June 15, to 3.7 currently. The daily count has been at or above 200 for the last seven days, according to a county news release.
The county has also released the results of a survey taken between June 13 and June 24. Residents who say they were unlikely to get vaccinated were most concerned about potential side effects. Another concern was that vaccine development was rushed, according to the survey.
The county identified three focus areas based on the survey, including the 140,000 people who are overdue for their second shots.
The county will also focus on residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine because they feel they don’t have enough trusted information and those who are vaccine-resistant.
There have now been 107 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant reported in the region, according to the county.
Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S., reported its fifth straight day Tuesday of more than 1,000 new cases.
I would like a study of how many visitors with covid from other states come to SD and OB without shots or masks that party, go to crowed bars and stay at Air B & Bs, especially during the 4th of July and summer. How many locals get covid from other locals, and how many from vistors? The crowds in OB worry me a bit.
My understanding is if you’re vaccinated it doesn’t matter. How many of these recorded cases are from fully vaccinated people with no symptoms? Consider that testing is required across the board more and more for certain people/activities and not necessarily just sought out by those experiencing symptoms.
Interesting that they showed only the graphs that are increasing, and left out the continued decrease in deaths.
I’m really over worrying about the health of people that have access to a free vaccine and choose against it. And at some point we have to be realistic about what is an acceptable rate of hospitalization and mortality. That may sound morbid but it’s a necessary exercise when determining what restrictions are justifiable on people’s movements and activities, especially with regard to schools and businesses.
The current covid situation reminds me of a well-known photo showing GW standing on the deck of an aircraft carrier in front of a banner reading “Mission Accomplished”, followed by many more years of war in Iraq; except this time it was a couple of democrat politicians rather than a republican politician. That may sound pessimistic of me, but as Goeff said elsewhere in the comments, us old guys get to say what we want and the younger folks get to cut us some slack.