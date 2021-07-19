Hey, America, Stop Tampering With Our Right to Vote

by Ernie McCray

America.

I’ve so had it with

your evil ways,

especially the way

you make us Black folks

slave away

to just prevent you

from taking our right to vote away,

over-and-over-again

ad nauseam.

And what pisses

me off the most

about this is

you know

that the vote

is our big-go-to,

that it’s

what we’ve used

the most

to survive

the bullshit

you put us through.

And you

play these heinous games with us,

knowing in your rotting soul

that you couldn’t do without

us Black folks

to save your life

not even if you tried,

as you’ve accomplished

nothing worthwhile

as a country

without us

having your back,

beginning back when

we kick started your economy

with cotton sacks

strapped to our backs.

Who has given you

|more songs to sing?

Who has given you

more ways of saying things

with zing

and a touch of bling,

bringing color

to our existing?

Who has given you

more musical beats

and funky rhymes

that compel

you to dance

and have a good time?

What we’ve given you

has spilled across oceans

and touched the hearts

of much of all of humankind.

We’re your very soul,

America,

and your saving grace,

because in spite of your

desperate attempts

of voter suppression|

before the last

presidential election

we showed up

at the polls

in droves

and literally,

with other dark-skinned folks,

retrieved our democracy

from a treasonous

fascist anarchist

espouser

of White supremacy

who has awakened

and rallied

his evil-minded minions

who totally lack

any tendencies

towards human decency,

treacherous people

who have shown

a strong desire

to bring

our nation to its knees.

And they say

that a man’s victory

was won fraudulently?

But we get it, America.

We know

that the tide in our society

is changing

and that,

to you,

this darkening

of our citizenry’s skin

is frightening

and now you’re thinking

that, as you become the minority,

your centuries

of oppression,

might become “karmic,”

that payback might be a bitch.

But if you looked

at your own history

you would cast aside

such thinking,

knowing that the struggle

for equality

for people of color,

has always been about

just that,

seeking liberty,

about “All Lives Mattering.”

So, America,

you stand at a crossroads.

One where you do nothing

as our democracy implodes

taking, with it,|

in the carnage,|

everyone’s well meaning

life affirming

hopes and dreams,

or one where you stop,

since the Constitution

made no suggestions

that we do so,

tampering with a people’s

right to vote,

seeing that as an antidote

to our

racial woes,

allowing us

to build

a more loving country.

Come on, America!

Be what you claim to be:

the “Land of the Free!”