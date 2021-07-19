Hey, America, Stop Tampering With Our Right to Vote

by Ernie McCray
America.
I’ve so had it with
your evil ways,
especially the way
you make us Black folks
slave away
to just prevent you
from taking our right to vote away,
over-and-over-again
ad nauseam.
And what pisses
me off the most
about this is
you know
that the vote
is our big-go-to,
that it’s
what we’ve used
the most
to survive
the bullshit
you put us through.
And you
play these heinous games with us,
knowing in your rotting soul
that you couldn’t do without
us Black folks
to save your life
not even if you tried,
as you’ve accomplished
nothing worthwhile
as a country
without us
having your back,
beginning back when
we kick started your economy
with cotton sacks
strapped to our backs.
Who has given you
|more songs to sing?
Who has given you
more ways of saying things
with zing
and a touch of bling,
bringing color
to our existing?
Who has given you
more musical beats
and funky rhymes
that compel
you to dance
and have a good time?
What we’ve given you
has spilled across oceans
and touched the hearts
of much of all of humankind.
We’re your very soul,
America,
and your saving grace,
because in spite of your
desperate attempts
of voter suppression|
before the last
presidential election
we showed up
at the polls
in droves
and literally,
with other dark-skinned folks,
retrieved our democracy
from a treasonous
fascist anarchist
espouser
of White supremacy
who has awakened
and rallied
his evil-minded minions
who totally lack
any tendencies
towards human decency,
treacherous people
who have shown
a strong desire
to bring
our nation to its knees.
And they say
that a man’s victory
was won fraudulently?
But we get it, America.
We know
that the tide in our society
is changing
and that,
to you,
this darkening
of our citizenry’s skin
is frightening
and now you’re thinking
that, as you become the minority,
your centuries
of oppression,
might become “karmic,”
that payback might be a bitch.
But if you looked
at your own history
you would cast aside
such thinking,
knowing that the struggle
for equality
for people of color,
has always been about
just that,
seeking liberty,
about “All Lives Mattering.”
So, America,
you stand at a crossroads.
One where you do nothing
as our democracy implodes
taking, with it,|
in the carnage,|
everyone’s well meaning
life affirming
hopes and dreams,
or one where you stop,
since the Constitution
made no suggestions
that we do so,
tampering with a people’s
right to vote,
seeing that as an antidote
to our
racial woes,
allowing us
to build
a more loving country.
Come on, America!
Be what you claim to be:
the “Land of the Free!”
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Whew, Ernie! Amen! and I’m not even religious.
It’s embarrassing to be a white woman in today’s society.