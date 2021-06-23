OB Vibe Is This Weekend, and Volunteers Are Needed – for Sat., June 26

OB Vibe is this weekend, and the people putting it on need volunteers!

OB Vibe will be in lieu of the traditional Ocean Beach Street Fair and will be held on June 26th from 10am – 6pm.

The OB Mainstreet Association and the OB Town Council need lots of volunteers for various areas, such as, but not limited to:

Vendor Check-in

OBMA Information Booth & Merchandise

Canvas Painting Class Coordinators

Kite Making Coordinators

Newport Avenue Ambassadors for to provide information to visitors

Art at the Pier, Art in the Park, and Children’s Creative Corner volunteers to welcome visitors

A set-up and breakdown crew is needed too!

If you’re able to help out please sign up by clicking the link here or call the OBMA team at (619) 224-4906. Sign up for the timeslot that works best for you, and they will reach out to place you in your preferred area.