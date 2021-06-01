Complaints Raised About Police Take-Over of Ocean Beach Parking Lot on Memorial Day Weekend

There was a twitter storm over the Memorial Day weekend about the massive show of force by San Diego police in Ocean Beach and their take-over of the Pier parking lot.

Reporter and OBcean Alain Stephens sent out a number of tweets calling the police take-over of the area “inappropriate”, “abnormal”, a display of what’s wrong with modern policing, and that the whole scene did not honor Memorial Day but tarnished it. Stephens, who is African-American, also criticized the police show of force and take-over as part of a historical trend to restrict access to beaches by people of color.

Not everyone who responded to Stephens’ tweets agreed with him and they pushed back about the need to clean up the area and get rid of the humans they don’t like.

Also, during the evening hours, police skirmished with some people but the videos of the incident are not clear in what actually happened.

Accompanying the photos and video Stephens took, were his tweets:

This is inappropriate. This area is public beach access, typically populated by working class & minorities. It’s usually free & open, but for holiday weekend @SanDiegoPD

used it as a way to limit public parking and make a show of force.

Ocean Beach is a small and typically chill community. I wake up, to see police ATVs lined up, police patrols down every corner. This is abnormal here. Look how much parking they took to create their base-camp.

They even brought their own bathrooms, because the public bathrooms 15 steps away are apparently not good enough our public servants.

As a criminal justice reporter, I have to say: THIS is exactly the problem with modern policing. It starts HERE. With strategies like this. This isn’t being PART of the community, its a show of force. This is how the wedge is formed.

And while I’m at it, lets talk taxes. Because here we pay taxes to fix OB pier, to draw business and commerce to our community after a economic disaster – all to have the other hand of the government cordon it off and stymie access during a holiday. We pay for both.

Lastly, as a Black person, I’d be remiss to not bring up the historical heritage of blocking minority access to beaches. The images today don’t skew to far from those of the past.

History matters. And I say this as someone who has served in both military and LE: THIS. MENTALITY. MUST. CHANGE. We can institute public safety in smarter holistic ways. Not this. This isn’t honoring #memorialday its tarnishing it. Do better. I’m done here.

The reaction to Stephens’ tweets were not pretty.

It’s about time this parking lot has been taken back from the Van life tweezers. Rarely can you walk anywhere without stepping over human feces, needles, passed out drunks. Thank you SDPD for cleaning up our beach for locals and tourist Please continue your good work.

Another person wagged:

As a matter of fact I’ve lived in OB for the last 35 years and the last couple of years I won’t go near that area because it’s out of control. Now that is sad.

One person asked:

Do you live in this community? Well I do and it is about time the police showed up! The crime, the violence, overdoses, etc etc is out of control.

Stephens answered that yes he did live in OB. More scathing responses:

Anyone who actually lives in Ocean Beach is very grateful for the police presence. This “reporting” is doing the exact opposite of what we need here.

This is a pro crime position masquerading as civil rights advocacy. Tourism is a seriously valuable asset to this community. The bums, trolls and hard drugs are not.

One guy responded twice; here’s his second:

Do you live in OB ? It’s out of control with thieves and meth heads menacing our neighborhood, and have been for the last couple years. The people of OB have been begging police to step up, be involved and clean it up. They aren’t keeping the public or working class from going

Another guy – whose avatar includes a photo of Trump and an American flag – wrote:

This will help make the area safe from the dirtbag junkies that have permanently taken over that parking lot.

Not everyone agreed to the pushback. One person responded to Trump guy:

No it won’t. It will displace them for as long as the cops are there. The money would be better spent on housing and rehab services.

One response was hesitant:

I am on the fence for this one. Last few months it is been one mass shooting after another in places where people are coming together. Logic would imply there is elevated risk in our beach communities. I wish it was not the case, but one child dying is not worth the inconvenience

And there were agreements with Stephens’ observations and comments:

I’ve lived here all my life, 48 yrs. My mom is an OB resident. This is just…. absurd. It’s not the gaza strip. It’s not the korengal gap. If public safety is so fragile that we need a police state in OB let’s just call it a day & bring out the guard on the state’s dime.

Another said:

Imagine if instead of doing this they were working on getting their burglary clearance rate above 15%

And this:

This is such bullshit. Parking down there is limited anyways. They need to get out.

One person even thought this:

I read in the news that this is part of an effort to mitigate “human smuggling” by land/sea over the holiday weekend. Pretty ridiculous

It should be noted, that the San Diego Police have taken over different parking lots on major summer time holidays for years now. Not everyone has been pleased with this development.

It also should be DOUBLY noted that drug dealers and transients (ie, houseless people) have been congregating around the Pier and the parking lot for literally decades – for at least half a century – that’s right, every since I have been a high school student. There was a recent video released taken by a local news station and aired in 1988. Guess what the complaints from residents and merchants were. The exact same as are being made in response to Stephens’ tweets. This is nothing new.