‘Celebrate the OB Vibe’ – Saturday, June 26

On Saturday, June 26, the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association is sponsoring the ‘Celebrate the OB Vibe’ community event which will feature local artisans & makers and spotlight Ocean Beach’s local bars, breweries, restaurants, and retailers.

The OBMA says “This community event will take place throughout the business districts in OB from 10am to 6pm. The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association anticipates this event will encourage people to shop local and support OB businesses …”

There’s also array of activities throughout the day which include:

5K Race at your own pace

Artisans & Makers Fair

Canvas Painting Classes

Children’s Game Zone

Kite Making

Indo Board Lessons

Jiu Jitsu Lessons

Rock and Roll San Diego

OB Vibe Collaborative Brew

Summer Shop Small OB

The OBMA:

Enjoy an OB Vibe Pale Ale at OB Brewery and select breweries throughout Ocean Beach beginning June 26, 2021, and when you spend $50 or more at any business in Ocean Beach, you’ll have the opportuity to enter to win an eclectic OB Gift Basket which kicks off #SummerShopSmallOB. The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association invites you to come out and enjoy Ocean Beach and spread good vibes.

OB 5K Race at your own pace

The OBMA is also hosting a “OB 5K Race at your own pace”.

OBMA:

Join the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association in Celebrating the OB Vibe with an OB 5K Virtual Race. Join the OB Team for just $40 and run or walk at your own pace the weekend of June 26th & June 27th, 2021. All participants receive a commemorative 2021 Celebrate the OB Vibe official t-shirt, finishers medal and race bib.

The OB 5K is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on the treadmill, sidewalk, trail, beach or anywhere you like. You can upload photos from before, during, or after your virtual run or walk by using the #obvibe. Funds raised through the 5K will benefit the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association’s Friends of OB program. Be a part of the change you want to see in OB and support our mission and programs while enjoying our beautiful community through a 5K run or walk.

Please note registration to receive the “official 5K” t-shirt closes on May 31, 2021. With your registration after that deadline, you will need to pick up your OB Vibe event shirt, finishers medal and race bib from the OBMA Office, 1868 Bacon Street, San Diego, CA 92107.