Mr. Mayor: Hire a Trash Czar

More on Mayor’s “Get It Done” App.

By Colleen O’Connor

At the beginning of April, the OB Rag posted several photos of trashy streets where I strongly suggested that the Mayor hire a Trash Czar.

Those featured spots were cleaned up within days. An admirable result. It hasn’t lasted.

As even Governor Newsom has argued, “California has become too damn dirty.” And that includes the City of San Diego.

See: the new sample photos below taken this week.

Multiple ugly piles of refuse and garbage exist, and are multiplying, especially in the downtown area. The clean-up efforts are minimal and sporadic at best.

No City clean-up crews in sight. No street sweepers or chemical power-washing machines deployed as happened during the last hepatitis outbreak.

Any concerns about COVID-19? Another Hepatitis flareup? Contamination, parasites, and/or illnesses from defecation? Evidently not.

Even with boatloads of money coming from Sacramento and Washington, D.C., some San Diego politicians focus on the expansion of a money-losing Convention Center. Perhaps, it is because they never walk their own neighborhoods and see what their constituents see. “Too damn dirty.”

In the midst of a pandemic and super-spreading variants, surely Mayor Gloria can “get it done” as his app is titled. Even if his constituents can’t use an iPhone or iPad to send texts and photos.

Or, just hire a Trash Czar.