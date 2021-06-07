Mr. Mayor: Hire a Trash Czar

More on Mayor’s “Get It Done” App.
By Colleen O’Connor
At the beginning of April, the OB Rag posted several photos of trashy streets where I strongly suggested that the Mayor hire a Trash Czar.
Those featured spots were cleaned up within days. An admirable result. It hasn’t lasted.
As even Governor Newsom has argued, “California has become too damn dirty.” And that includes the City of San Diego.
See: the new sample photos below taken this week.
Multiple ugly piles of refuse and garbage exist, and are multiplying, especially in the downtown area. The clean-up efforts are minimal and sporadic at best.
No City clean-up crews in sight. No street sweepers or chemical power-washing machines deployed as happened during the last hepatitis outbreak.
Any concerns about COVID-19? Another Hepatitis flareup? Contamination, parasites, and/or illnesses from defecation? Evidently not.
Even with boatloads of money coming from Sacramento and Washington, D.C., some San Diego politicians focus on the expansion of a money-losing Convention Center. Perhaps, it is because they never walk their own neighborhoods and see what their constituents see. “Too damn dirty.”
In the midst of a pandemic and super-spreading variants, surely Mayor Gloria can “get it done” as his app is titled. Even if his constituents can’t use an iPhone or iPad to send texts and photos.
Or, just hire a Trash Czar.
Trash IS everywhere, so are weeds. This has nothing to do with the pandemic. What happened to “I Love a Clean San Diego”? On trash day there is trash that must not have made it into the trash truck, that’s blowing all over roads & freeways. It gets caught in the weeds that haven’t been pulled in awhile. City dump fees are so expensive that people appear to be just dumping things on our streets. This should be an easy one, Mr Mayor. Fix it!!
I doubt this trash is from dumping, looks more like leftovers from whoever slept there the night before. When is this state going to get its s#!t together and house these people. It is an absolute disgrace. A 76 billion dollar budget surplus and people are still living on the streets.
Perhaps, Mayor Gloria can walk his neighborhood and downtown and see the trash for himself!
Gravitas