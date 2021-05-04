Sunset Cliffs – the Forgotten Boulevard

By Judi Curry

From the 1300 block of Sunset Cliffs southbound, some of the most beautiful terrain of San Diego can be viewed. This particular area brings people from all phases of life to view the Cliffs, the waves, the birds, the homes, etc. and they do this on a very regular basis.

However, as a resident of the Cliffs area, it is getting out of hand. The traffic, the trash, the drinking has sky-rocked to the point that residents sometimes cannot get out of their driveways because of congestion on the road; rescue vehicles cannot traverse the road safely; pedestrians think they are invincible and cross in the middle of the street even though there is oncoming – and outgoing – traffic.

The signal that was placed at the corner of Sunset Cliffs and Pt. Loma Avenue only adds to the problem. Lines of cars are supposed to stop at that signal to let oncoming cars through. But that is not how it is working because the lines are so long southbound just before sunset and the reverse is true when the sunset is over and people are leaving the area.

Even if it worked the way it should it would still be the cause of long lines; ill-tempers; rolling stops, etc. because by the time people leave this area many of them have had a drink too many while watching the sun set; or some have toked too muck weed while waiting for the sun to go down, and since those rules have been broken, a few more aren’t going to make a difference, unless, of course, someone really gets hurt.

Let me give you a real example of a two hour episode that took place on Friday evening, from approximately 7:15pm to 9:15pm:

Firstly, the traffic coming into the area was over-whelming. The line at Pt. Loma and Sunset Cliffs extended almost to Santa Cruz Avenue. The food truck – does he have a license? is setting up his wares. He is here every night parked on the Cliffs selling food to the sight-seeing people – who, by the way, leave their trash wherever they can find a place on the road to leave it.

At 7:15pm, you hear the first sounds of the sirens. Someone has gone over the cliff at the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs. By the time the rescue is complete, seven rescue vehicles are trying to get to the person in need, and watching them maneuver Sunset Cliffs is like being at Bumper Car rally. Once they are in place they have to use a crane to pick the diver out of the water and bring him to safety.

Hundreds of people are standing on the Cliffs – both east and west sides – watching the rescue. Cars are double- even triple parked along the road. And then! BANG! There is a traffic collision and there are more sirens on their way to take care of the people that got hit by the cars.

And then – more sirens going south on Sunset Cliffs because an arsonist has set a home on fire on Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street. Fortunately there were some hero’s in that scenario, because as they were leaving the area after viewing the sunset they happened to see what the arsonist was doing and stepped up to the plate. They saved the house and any resident that was in it. True heroes. And it is just 9:00pm! And the night is still going strong.

But this isn’t about the heroic measures that family took. No, rather this is about the crowds that converge on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. every single night. This is about the lack of police coverage during the sunset viewing hours. This is about the lack of signage telling people that they can’t park here overnight. In fact, there is signage in La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach about stopped parking after 10:00pm, but there is nothing on Sunset Cliffs. (I called Jen Campbell’s office about this months ago. I got back a form letter telling she was looking into it. Nada! It’s worse than it was before and we are weeks away from summer!)

What is it going to take to have some police action in this area? Every now and then I see on the crime report a ticket issued for having an open bottle in evidence; every now and then I see a sexual abuse case that took place after hours on the Cliffs; once in awhile I see a comment about drugs for sale on the Cliffs. But this is not a “once in a while” episode. This is an everyday, every night episode. Do we have to wait until there is a huge tragedy for the police and City Council and Mayor to realize that this is an accident ripe for picking if something is not done about it?

How many rescues will there be before it dawns on those that govern that something needs to be done? Right now the average of rescues is at least one a week. Sometimes more. What will happen when the rescue vehicles cannot get through because of traffic? What in the world is the City Council – and Jen Campbell – waiting for? It’s coming – something needs to thwart that danger before it is too late.