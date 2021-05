On Deck at OB Planners: Projects on Brighton, Coronado, Cell Sites on Point Loma Ave, and Update on OB Pier – Wed., May 5

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets virtually this Wednesday, May 5.

On deck are projects to review on Brighton and Coronado, new cell sites on Point Loma Avenue and the City will give the Board a status report on the OB Pier and options for a reopening. To register for the meeting, go here.

And, here is the official agenda: