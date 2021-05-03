OB Surfing Legend ‘Mouse’ Robb Passes

On Friday, the San Diego Union-Tribune announced the sad news:

Jim “Mouse” Robb, a legendary San Diego surfer who started riding waves in the 1940s on 70-pound longboards made out of redwood, and who became a father figure to dozens of local lifeguards and assorted water rats, died April 22, one day shy of his 88th birthday.

His impact, especially in Ocean Beach, inspired a bumper sticker, “Mouse Would Go,” which nods to his eagerness to surf even the biggest waves, and to his willingness to help people as a mentor, electrician, and do-whatever-it-takes volunteer.

“We all tried to be like him,” said Lee Edging, a building inspection supervisor and former president of the Sunset Cliffs Surfing Association, a club Robb helped start that emphasized community service almost as much as wave-chasing and became a template for similar organizations in Southern California.

(For more of this article, go here.)

Mouse was a surfing legend in Ocean Beach. Back in October 2019, the OB Historical Society arranged a gathering of Mouse and other legends and OB historian leader, Eric DuVall, wrote up a warm report of the event.

