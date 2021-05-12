Mural of Padres’ Fernando Tatis Goes Up in Ocean Beach

Appletree on Newport Avenue just joined the modern age with a brand new mural of Padres player Fernando Tatis.
Muralists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona were the creators of the large image – which is part of a series of murals the Padres commissioned they are painting.
The muralists also did the Tony Gwynn and Joe Musgrove murals earlier this year.
Appletree’s image pays homage to Tatis’ bat flip during the 2020 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The mural replaced a large, gaudy American flag image that had text that only thanked servicemen and not servicewomen.
Screen grabs from Fox5.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
The guy does beautiful work without a doubt. But, this really amounts to advertising for the Padres. I’m sure Apple Tree is happy because they probably got paid but I would much rather see something more reflective of this oceanside community than a picture of a baseball player paid for by a billion dollar sports team.
OB has a LOT of murals all over town – from the Street Fair community murals to the works of professional artists – and most of them have a very OB feel and are “reflective of this oceanside community.” Given that context, I don’t think having one mural for the locally loved baseball team is much of a problem.
Ok, Peter, then don’t complain when McDonalds or some other corporation pays another building to paint one of their ads on the walls. We just got rid of most billboards polluting our vision, I guess this will be next.
Absolutely right! Thank you, Geoff
Better than the flag mural… but I could name at least 100 people more fitting than Tatis. Maybe it will bring more traffic to OB and the Cliffs, great!
I agree that anything would be better than the flag mural but I draw the line at corporate sponsored art work.
Maybe a mural of him shopping at this/in this grocery store?
Now here is a WOW mural that would attract shoppers to the store….https://apjcc.org/event/still-traveling-murals-of-cincinnati/
Here is an off topic comment.
Tatis is on the disabled list, because he has a Covid infection. Which is startling. Wouldn’t we think that he’s already had the vaccine? If not, why not? Is he a bad example?