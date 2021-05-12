Mural of Padres’ Fernando Tatis Goes Up in Ocean Beach

Appletree on Newport Avenue just joined the modern age with a brand new mural of Padres player Fernando Tatis.

Muralists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona were the creators of the large image – which is part of a series of murals the Padres commissioned they are painting.

The muralists also did the Tony Gwynn and Joe Musgrove murals earlier this year.

Appletree’s image pays homage to Tatis’ bat flip during the 2020 National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The mural replaced a large, gaudy American flag image that had text that only thanked servicemen and not servicewomen.

Screen grabs from Fox5.