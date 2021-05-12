Liz Cheney: A Master Class in Politics

Short Update on Liz Cheney v. Trump

By Colleen O’Connor

What a real time Master Class in politics. Liz Cheney is “a hero,” as Reuters headlines. She may be “down, but not out.”

What a wonder.

Cheney now has a national audience and she got it on the cheap! Think of how many campaigns, how many fundraisers, and how many elections battles that countless other politicians have endured, and never even earned a national headline, let alone dominated them for months.

Then, there is Liz Cheney. She took on the biggest villain in the room; literally and figuratively.

She has only been in the House of Representatives for two terms, representing Wyoming’s at-large district.

Yet, today in a “voice vote,” the Republican House caucus hid from her (refusing to conduct a secret ballot as they did in their first try). The President blasted her; while every major network, newspaper, social media outlet in the nation put her name (not his) above the fold and in the lead story.

And the locals are calling her “a hero,” “a martyr,” and repeating all the Trump insults.

The worth of that is incalculable. It is a daytime soap with endless episodes.

Meanwhile, the future of the ex-President is looking bleak. The latest polls show his unfavorable ratings 15% higher than his favorable. Independent focus groups now lean heavily against the GOP. And there is a serious movement afoot to create an anti-Trump third party.

So fearful are Cheney’s colleagues in the GOP House caucus, that they refused to even show Trump the poll.

His demand. Remove Cheney from a largely ceremonial #3 House slot because she dared to support the U.S. Constitution and not the insurrectionists. Courage writ large.

Also, a terrifying defeat looms for Trump. As I wrote about the 2020 Presidential race, “It is not Biden v. Trump, but COVID-19 v. Trump.” And COVID-19 won.

In 2022, it will not be Biden v. Trump, but Cheney v. Trump. Imagine losing once to a virus and a second time to a woman.

As I wrote earlier this month:

If [Liz Cheney] loses the caucus vote, she wins the “Big One,” where Biden and the Democrats bury the GOP in 2022 with Trump, Giuliani and Gaetz-like scandals; and sends them to the dust-bin of history.

Prediction#1: Liz Cheney is going to be the first Republican female minority leader after Kevin McCarthy is ditched. She sees the future and it isn’t Trumpism.

I stand by that.