Billionaire Laurene Jobs Continues to Pitch Privatizing Public Education

By Thomas Ultican / Tultican

Laurene Powell Jobs and Amplify Education are hosting a “Virtual Summit” which is what they’re calling this May’s sales event. Jobs is very confident that her billions qualify her to shape education policy.

In her drive to privatize public education, she has accumulated and created several pro-edtech and anti-teacher organizations. She also provides leadership and money to other billionaire driven organizations promoting education technology while simultaneously denigrating public schools.

When Laurene’s husband, Steve Jobs, died in 2011 she inherited the rest of the billions the couple had derived from the company Steve founded, Apple Inc. Since then, her fortune has grown to more than $30 billion. Fundamentally, Jobs only qualification for shaping national education policy derives from her marrying the right guy.

In 2016, Powell Jobs’ sent Hillary Clinton four uninformed education policy positions:

“Re-design entire K-12 system – we know how to do it, but it comes down to political will.

“Think about Charters as our R&D … must allow public schools to have leaders that can pick their team and be held accountable.

“Need to increase IQ in the teaching sector: Teach for America; they are a different human capital pipeline.

“Need to use technology to transform – technology allows teachers and children to focus on content mastery versus seat time; …”

For the balance of this article, please go here.