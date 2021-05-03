3 Point Loma Homes Designated as ‘Historical’ by Board

by on May 6, 2021 · 1 comment

in Ocean Beach, San Diego

In March and April, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board (HRB) designated ten new historical resources, and among these there are three in Point Loma: 4415 Long Branch Avenue, 977 Albion Street, and 3551 Garrison Street.

Here they are – from Save Our Heritage Organization‘s May – June newsletter:

 

Here are the other 7 designated places:

 

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Avatar kh May 6, 2021 at 10:51 am

Is this something that’s initiated by the property owner for tax savings? Some of these don’t seem especially remarkable, but I do appreciate seeing our architecture preserved from the scourge of stucco glass boxes. Can residents pursue historic designation on a property against the will of a property owner?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: