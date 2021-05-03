3 Point Loma Homes Designated as ‘Historical’ by Board

In March and April, the City of San Diego Historical Resources Board (HRB) designated ten new historical resources, and among these there are three in Point Loma: 4415 Long Branch Avenue, 977 Albion Street, and 3551 Garrison Street.
Here they are – from Save Our Heritage Organization‘s May – June newsletter:
Here are the other 7 designated places:
Is this something that’s initiated by the property owner for tax savings? Some of these don’t seem especially remarkable, but I do appreciate seeing our architecture preserved from the scourge of stucco glass boxes. Can residents pursue historic designation on a property against the will of a property owner?