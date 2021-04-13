What’ Up With the Mayor’s APP? Part 2

By Colleen O’Connor

Recently, featured in my Part 1 was a disgusting trash site on the corner of Witherby and Hancock.

Remember, San Diegans have been encouraged to use the “Get it Done” app that Mayor Todd Gloria announced has been improved.

However, you still cannot upload photos or work from iPhones or iPads, and the most under-served and elderly constituents do not have internet access at all. So, how are they to register their trashing streets and sidewalks?

After the first photo was posted, that site was cleaned up.

Here are two new photos of the horrid conditions of just two of the city’s bus stops. More are available.

Surely, the Mayor can get MTS to clean these places; full of not just trash and debris, but used as urinals as well. Passengers waiting for the bus to arrive stood a good distance (beyond the 6 feet COVID recommendations) while they waited for the bus.

So, the question is, if the City “clean up” crews, “Can’t Get it Done,” why has the Council recently voted to sell the app to other governmental agencies?

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council this week approved an agreement which would allow the sale of the City’s Get It Done software to other cities and government agencies who wish to use the software to help streamline requests for services from their residents.

The three-year marketing agreement between Deloitte and the City allows the sale of the City’s Get It Done software, built on the Salesforce platform, to other cities and organizations. Depending on the number of sales, this could provide more than $1 million in additional revenue to the City.

“Since the launch of Get It Done, we’ve received interest from other cities to deploy similar programs,” said Alex Hempton, Technology and Innovation Deputy Director with the City’s Performance and Analytics Department. “With this marketing agreement in place with Deloitte, we’ll be able to help provide a path forward for other cities and generate revenue for the City.”

Once again, the suggestion that the Mayor get a “Trash Czar” holds true. And that the “Get it Done” APP expand its audience.

More to come. Look at the parks, too!