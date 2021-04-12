Push to Create Mini-Park at Del Monte Overlook

Currently, there’s a push by Point Loma residents to create a mini-park at the Del Monte Avenue overlook. Del Monte is the only Ocean Beach east-west street that doesn’t go all the way through due to the steep climb of the hill. The dead-end at the top of the hill has served as a stopping off point for generations of locals. It has one of the best views of OB and the ocean below.

Now, due to residents’ complaints of sunset and night-time crowds, their noise and trash, the city and the Peninsula Community Planning Board are mulling over options for the small space.

One idea is to transform the site into a mini-park with benches and landscaping – and importantly – to block vehicles from accessing the overlook. Peninsula planners were asked by the city on whether to install bollards (short posts to keep cars out) or some other type of barricade.

One problem with any barricades is that it is a public right of way and one residence uses it to access their own driveway.

Even though the site is within the jurisdiction of the Peninsula planning area, the Ocean Beach Community Planning board was asked their opinion. In a letter to the city, OB Planning board chair, Andrea Schlageter, said they wanted to relocate the vehicle barrier 15 feet back and narrow the driveway easement to 10 feet. The OB planners also wanted to add benches “with the intention of that space being maintained as a pocket park,” wrote Schlageter. The OB board voted 8 to 7 on the motion. Schlageter explained:

“The dissenting votes were from board members who did not want to opine on things that were outside of our planning group. Although, the overall consensus was that we did not like how the bollards are placed. But the community is invested in keeping that an open access to the public.”

The pandemic has found crowds enjoying certain places, like Sunset Cliffs, which have brought even more complaints from residents. It’s unclear what will happen when the pandemic subsides and locals resume pre-Covid behavior.

Before Covid struck, the only real crowds that gathered at the overlook were on July 4th to watch the OB fireworks from the Pier – when there were fireworks. (They’ve been cancelled for the second year in a row. The issue of the fireworks, in general, is frankly another issue, as some have voiced ideas of doing away with them permanently and replacing them with color laser shows and displays. But that is another issue.)

In the meantime, city staff are supposed to be coming forth with their recommendations for the overlook in a month and half or so.