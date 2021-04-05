What’s Up With Mayor’s ‘Get It Done App’?

By Colleen O’Connor

Mayor Todd Gloria just announced new “improvements” in the City of San Diego’s online citizen complaint portal; “Get It Done.”

Several problems. Most seniors do not use the internet. Many others do not have computer access. And “Just download the app” instructions do not allow for downloading to popular iPhones or iPads.

But, the good news. The directions are available now in Spanish and you can click on five sections to deliver your concerns; Parking and Vehicle Related Issues; Streets, Sidewalks and Lights; Trees and Vegetation; Stormwater and Drains; Passport Services; and Encampment.

As the App is not available to those most likely to need to report, I add a little photograph (that cannot be uploaded at the City’s “Get it Done” App.) taken at Hancock and Witherby.

Perhaps the Mayor can create a “Trash Czar” as one of his first priorities. Quite certain many citizens could upload dozens of other such photos.

Just an opinion.