San Diego City Council Resurrects Measure C – Defeated at the Ballot Box – in Order to Expand Convention Center, Long Sought by Establishment

On Tuesday, the San Diego City Council resurrected the local establishment’s long-sought expansion of the convention center, by declaring that Measure C – the hike to the city’s hotel tax to enlarge the center defeated by the voters of San Diego – actually was passed. The measure needed two-thirds of the vote but only garnered 65.24 per cent.

But, business writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, Lori Weisberg, reflecting the general attitude of the council majority, said the measure only “technically failed.” Is that like saying ‘Joe Biden only technically won’? Tax hike measures need that two-thirds. Until now, it appears. Weisberg explains:

… there have been three appellate court decisions concluding that simple majority approval is adequate when a tax hike is placed on the ballot by citizens, which was the case with Measure C. The state Supreme Court has so far denied review in two of those cases, which is seen as an encouraging sign for Measure C backers. A third case is awaiting the high court’s review.

Buoyed by those rulings, the council agreed Tuesday to officially declare that the ballot measure was approved in the March 3 election last year and to have City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office file what’s known as a validation lawsuit to legally confirm whether the measure did or did not pass. The council also approved a resolution authorizing the future issuance of bonds for the convention center expansion and homeless programs. No bonds, though, would be issued nor would any increased hotel taxes be collected until there is a favorable ruling in the city’s validation lawsuit.

Not everyone was happy with the council vote. At least one councilmember was highly critical of the decision and believes it’s sending the wrong message to the electorate by changing the voters’ decision when they were advised a year ago that if Measure C was going to pass, it needed two-thirds majority – which it did not receive. Newly-elected Councilmembr Elo-Rivera said:

“My vote today is about the integrity of our democratic process. Today’s vote is not about the merits of Measure C. It’s not about expanding the convention center, or creating good-paying jobs or funding homelessness and infrastructure. Those are attractive red herrings … For the city to certify that the measure passed despite not reaching a threshold we communicated to the voters is a disappointing and unnecessary loosening of our commitment to maintain the purity of the city’s democratic process.”

The council vote was voter manipulation, said Andrea Guerrero, executive director of Alliance San Diego.

“In elections, close enough is not good enough. The question before you is not about whether Measure C is a good measure or a bad measure but do you have the authority to act beyond your ministerial duty to change the outcome of the election, and you do not. Voters decide elections, not the City Council.”

Here is the link to Lori Weisberg’s article at the San Diego Union-Tribune from April 6, 2021.