Only 20 to 30 Percent Reduction of Short Term Rentals Under New San Diego Regulations

By Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / April 7, 2021

The San Diego City Council Tuesday formally affirmed its decision in February’ to impose a yearly cap on whole-home vacation rentals that could potentially cut the volume by as much as 30 percent.

To enact the new regulations governing Airbnb-style rentals, the council was required to approve a second reading of the ordinance it approved following a six-hour hearing on Feb. 23. The new’ rules will not go into effect until July of next year. Councilman Joe LaCava, whose district includes La Jolla, cast the lone dissenting vote, as he did in February.

Under the new plan, whole-home rentals that are available for more than 20 day’s in a year will be capped at 1 percent of the city’s more than 540,000 housing units, or about 5,400. An exception, however, was made for Mission Beach, which has a long history’ of vacation rentals that predates the rise of online home-sharing platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. For that community, the allocation is much more generous, limited to 30 percent of the community’s total dwelling units, or about 1,100.

According to an analysis by the city’s Independent Budget Anatyst based on home-sharing activity before the pandemic, the yearly cap could mean anywhere from 1,650 to nearly 2,800 fewer whole-home rental listings that would be allowed to operate more than 20 day’s out of the year. That equates to about a 20 percent to 30 percent reduction in such rentals. For those vacation rentals subject to the annual cap, a minimum two-night stay will be required.

One issue that remains undecided is how the limited number of short-term rental licenses will be allocated. The council has already agreed to return in October to consider a lottery system that would prioritize what it called existing, “good actor” hosts who have been paying required taxes and have operated responsibly. Only one license per individual will be allowed.

