Weber Wins 79th Assembly Special Election

It appears that short of a Southern California earthquake, Dr. Akilah Weber has won the special election to succeed her mother in the 79th Assembly District.

Akilah Weber, currently a La Mesa City Councilmember – and an obstetrician and gynecologist – gained 52 per cent of the vote. The sole Republican in the race, Marco Contreras, came off with 33 per cent. The other 3 Democrats shared the remaining 15%.

These are “unofficial” results but with 100% of the precincts reporting, it definitely looks like Weber will be going to Sacramento.

Weber was taking the win. Late Tuesday night, she said:

“Tonight’s win and these results are staggering. I am deeply honored and humbled by the faith that the voters have placed in me. My campaign is focused on one mission — creating healthier communities for everyone who lives and works in the 79th District.

“Although there are votes yet to be counted, I am eager to start that work restoring economic prosperity, expanding high quality health care, investing in education, and protecting our environment. There are innumerable tasks ahead to create an equitable and prosperous California, but together I know that we can achieve these essential ambitions.”

The special election was held because Akilah’s mother – five-term Assemblymember Shirley Weber – was appointed as Secretary of State by Gov. Newsom to succeed Alex Padilla, who Newsom appointed as California’s senator, to take Vice-President Kamala Harris’ seat. It’s all connected and not that complicated.

What got complicated was the last days of the campaign in the 79th.

Leticia Munguia, the business representative for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, District 36, which represents government employees across Southern California, came in third with 8% of the vote. During the last days, Munguia’s PAC was accused of sending out racist mailers painting Weber as pro-riot and in support of burning down banks in La Mesa. Even the head of the County Democratic Party came out publicly and condemned the fliers. Munguia did not. Munguia was backed by some union and labor supporters, including Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales.

Shane Suzanne Parmely, a teacher at Bell Middle School, received 5% and Aeiramique Glass-Blake, a restorative justice consultant, activist and preacher who works in the juvenile justice field, was fifth with 1%.

The 79th District stretches from Linda Vista and Allied Gardens south through La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, southeast San Diego and East Lake to Otay Ranch.

