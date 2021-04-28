Ocean Beach Farmers Market Is Open – But Restrictions Still In Place

The Ocean Beach Farmers Market is open today, Wednesday, and has been for quite some time. Despite the loosening of pandemic rules in general, the restrictions at the market are still in force – see below. According to Tracy Wagner of the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association, they have not heard from the city about any changes.

So, the list of restrictions and rules on the OBMA website is still current. Below is what the site currently states:

If you are looking for some fresh produce and a way to support San Diego’s local farmers, look no further! You’ve come to the right place. The Ocean Beach Farmers Market occurs every Wednesday from 4-8 pm and is located on the 4900 Block of Newport Avenue between Cable and Bacon Streets in Ocean Beach.

The Ocean Beach Farmers Market will look a bit different. Think of it as a fresh-air grocery store with a focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, spreads, baked goods, honey, kombucha, flowers and more! There will be a handful of artisan food vendors who will provide to-go food, which you may take home to enjoy. We are proud to be keeping farmers farming and providing Ocean Beach with fresh, high-quality produce and pre-packaged foods.

The market is a one-way market. The entrance is located at Cable Street & Newport Avenue.

Please come prepared with a list, rather than to browse, to make the best use of your time and allow us to move the public through efficiently.

The queue for entry is in the Mallory’s Furniture Parking Lot located at the corner of Newport Avenue & Cable Street .

is in the Mallory’s Furniture Parking Lot located at the . The market is l imited to 85 customers within the market boundaries at any given time.

within the market boundaries at any given time. There is one entrance and three exits. Do not attempt to enter outside of the designated entrance or you will be asked to leave the OBCFM.

Do not attempt to enter outside of the designated entrance or you will be asked to leave the OBCFM. A facial covering is required for entry. A facial covering must be worn while you are within the boundaries of the OBCFM.

for entry. A facial covering must be worn while you are within the boundaries of the OBCFM. Customers cannot handle produce or goods until after they have been purchased.

produce or goods until after they have been purchased. Customers must queue 6’ apart while in line to purchase goods or produce.

while in line to purchase goods or produce. No backpacks are permitted it the market boundaries.

are permitted it the market boundaries. No pets allowed.

Please be advised that all OBCFM Vendors and Employees will undergo a health screening prior to the market. For their safety and yours, follow all rules and any direction provided by staff.