Recommended Improvements for Ebers Street, Collier and Spray Street Parks in Ocean Beach

Editordude: This is the second part of our series of the proposed changes and improvement to OB’s seven parks by the Ocean Beach Planning Board Parks Subcommittee. (Here is the original presentation document.)



Ebers Street Park

This family-focused pocket park adjacent to the Ocean Beach Recreation Center is in need of updates to support the health and safety of the many local children that use the playground and grassy area.

Set in the midst of a family neighborhood and across the street from Ocean Beach Elementary School, this park is highly utilized by local children and their caregivers.

Requested improvements at Ebers Street Park include:

fencing around the play structures to prevent children running into the street,

shade structures over play equipment,

recreation options for older children (i.e. climbing wall),

water bottle fill station,

solar powered lighting,

a community garden partnered with the local seed library, and

a community message board.

Collier Park

Tucked into a quiet neighborhood, Collier Park is utilized by local residents as a connection to the nearby Native Plant Garden and would benefit from expanded amenities to increase interaction with and enjoyment of natural spaces.

Proposed Improvements

This park would be greatly benefited by:

an all-weather picnic pavilion,

the addition of a nature playground, and

specialty recreation activity spaces.

Spray Street Park (Brighton Ave.)

Located near the world-famous Dog Beach, Spray Street Park is currently underutilized and community members have requested enhancements designed to make the park a more active space.

Proposed Improvements

Community member requests for Spray Street Park include:

the incorporation of 6 cycle track stations to support active fitness goals,

a designated picnic area,

safety measures to prevent vehicles on grass area,

a community garden/pollinator garden, as well as

a wayfinding signage system and

public art piece.

The footprint of the park is awkward and not conducive to large group sport activities. This park is mostly frequented by families who are visiting the beach, adult residents and dogs of the community, engaging in solo activities and small workout groups.