Derek Chauvin Found Guilty on All 3 Counts of Murdering George Floyd

OBcean present in Minneapolis while verdict was read.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury Tuesday for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May outside of a local convenience store.

Floyd’s death, and the video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, became a catalyst for the country’s racial and social justice movement last summer.

A jury of six white, four Black and two multiracial jurors deliberated nine hours over two days — five hours on Monday; four hours Tuesday — before rendering a verdict.

Chauvin faces a 40-year maximum sentence for the second-degree unintentional murder conviction, a 25-year sentence for third-degree murder and a 10-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked, and his sentencing will be in eight weeks. ESPN

At one point, President Joe Biden called the Floyd family and their attorneys to express his gratefulness that the verdict was right.

Apparently, an OBcean was present in Minneapolis when verdict was announced.

