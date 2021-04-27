A Scare of Scares

By Ernest McCray

Carlos, my youngest

and now only son,

has Covid-19.

But he’s got the battle won

it seems.

Yet, when the news reached me,

as quick as

a flash

of lightening

streaking across

the sky,

ghostly like images of

Debbie and Guy,

two children of mine

who have lived and died,

floated before my eyes

and I became weak.

Wanted to curl up

like a baby and sleep,

to just get away

from thinking

of the probability

that I could lose another child

of mine

in my lifetime

as I don’t think

I could survive

that level of emotional pain

ever again

and my mind

has wandered to the essence

of what I would miss

in Carlos’s absence:

his many accomplishments,

fueled by a Nike-like

“Just do it” sense

of confidence

that has dazzled me

all his life,

like, on the day

he first rode a bike

with training wheels.

pedaling

from our house

to the corner

and back

like it was no big deal,

demanding that

the extra wheels

be removed,

rejecting any notions

regarding that such

might not be a good move,

and no sooner

than I had gotten the wheels off

and put down my tools

he flew

back to the corner

and came back

with his feet balanced on the handlebars

waving his hands in the air

like he just didn’t care,

and I knew

I had a boy who was

exceedingly rare

and I can’t imagine him

anywhere but on this

beautiful earth

doing what he’s been

doing so well,

giving of himself,

affecting social change,

empowering marginalized communities.

But as each day passes

I feel more at ease,

since all indications

point to him

overcoming a devastating disease

on a path to being alright,

something I’ve been hoping for

with all my might.

Oh, but it’s been quite a fright,

a scare of scares

that’s lasted

a few days

and nights.