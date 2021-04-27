Proposed Improvements for Veterans Park and Saratoga Park in Ocean Beach

Editordude: the Ocean Beach Planning Board Parks Subcommittee has come with proposed improvements and recommendations for OB’s 7 parks: Veterans, Saratoga, Ebers Street, Collier, Dog Beach / Spray Street, Robb Field and Dusty Rhodes. The OB Rag will publish their recommendations and accompanying graphics and maps. Today, we begin with an introduction and the changes suggested for Veterans and Saratoga. We will post their proposals for the remaining parks in the upcoming days. (Due to multiple reproductions of these recommendations, the text and lists may be difficult to read, so go to the original here. )



Introduction

The purview of the Ocean Beach Planning Board Parks Subcommittee is to review the accessible park space in the Ocean Beach area for the quality and usefulness of existing amenities and suggest upgrades focused on equity, safety, climate action goals, art, and promoting healthy and active lifestyles in accordance with the City of San Diego’s Parks Master Plan.

Our vision is to bring the many benefits of great parks and recreational opportunities to all residents and visitors by planning comfortable, active, safe spaces for social connections that feature quality amenities for diverse interests, ages, and abilities.

The Ocean Beach Planning Board’s Parks Subcommittee was formed in May of 2020 to review the current status of neighborhood parks within the Ocean Beach Planning Zone and make suggestions on ways to enhance the usability, accessibility, and amenities within said parks. By meeting with community members and stakeholders to gather their insight on our local parks, we have compiled a list of requested improvements to present to the City of San Diego’s Parks & Recreation Department. Parks reviewed include:

Veterans Park

The planned Veterans Plaza in Veterans Park will enhance accessibility to natural spaces while incorporating placemaking elements to foster community building and remembrance of our US military veterans.

Proposed Improvements

Currently under design as a project of the Ocean Beach Community Development Corporation (OBCDC), the proposed Veterans Park Improvements include the implementation of a walkway to increase access to the beach from Abbott Street, as well as providing placemaking elements and interactive elements to honor US military veterans.

An integrated wayfinding system will increase connectivity to nearby transit and trail systems, thereby supporting equity and access to natural spaces.

Schmidt Design Group has donated their time and talent to the community in providing the initial designs, and a fundraising effort is underway to support the construction of this beautiful seaside plaza and monument to our Armed Forces.

A steering committee led by the OBCDC and comprised of members of the OB Town Council, OB MainStreet Association, and OB Planning Board has been appointed to the project.

Saratoga Park

A beautiful oceanfront park, Saratoga Park is in the midst of a revitalization effort that will increase fitness and activity options for adults and children of all abilities.

Proposed Improvements

Another current project of the OBCDC, Saratoga Park revitalization plans call for adult fitness stations and a children’s playground specifically designed to incorporate the highest level of accessibility. Selection of activity equipment and site arrangement will take into account a wide range of different uses and create fitness and play spaces that will strengthen generational bonds and encourage an active lifestyle for all community members.

Multiple town halls and design charrettes were conducted to arrive at a design solution that takes into account many different user groups within the park. Proposed amenities improvements include adding a 0-12 age playground with accessible equipment additional seating, a fitness hub, art sculpture, and shade trees, while retaining a large grass space for active use.