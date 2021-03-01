Permit for 4675 Del Monte Avenue Up for Review at OB Planning Board Meeting – Wed., March 3

The Ocean Beach Planning Board meets virtually this Wednesday, March 3, at 6pm. To participate, one needs to register (see below).

“quality of life metrics”

The first main item on their agenda includes a possible endorsement of “quality of life metrics” in response to the City Council recently passing a new ordinance on short-term vacation rentals. The council passed 8 to 1 Jen Campbell’s proposal – and it will need a second council vote probably in October before it becomes law in 2022. The metrics are to “ensure a level of efficacy once this ordinance is implemented.”

Campbell’s push on STVRs is one of the chief reasons there’s a recall campaign against her. And it should be noted that the OB Planning Board has taken a leading role in attempting to mitigate the worst of Campbell’s proposal – which is now nearly an ordinance. The Board came up with a “Letter” of critique and tried to have other local planning committees endorse it. Peninsula did, Midway did not. The Board needs to be highly commended for this work. Now that the ordinance appears likely to become law, the Board continues its efforts to make lemonade out of lemons. Cheers!

4675 Del Monte Avenue

The second main item on the Board’s agenda is a review of a Coastal Development Permit for 4675 Del Monte Avenue that would if granted demolish an existing 440 square-foot residence and construct a new 1,319 square foot two story structure, with a garage on the lower level and a “granny flat” (companion unit) on the upper level. It appears to be all about the rear unit, partially visible from the alley.

The meeting will be held virtually via Cisco WebEx – here’s the link to register for the meeting.

For documents related to the meeting, go to the OBPB website.

Here is the official agenda: