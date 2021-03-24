Latest San Diego Airport Noise Study Has a ‘Hole’ in It

Our friends at the Point Loma Association have discovered something fishy in the latest noise study by the San Diego Airport. They found a “hole” in it, as in Jackson Hole. And our friends at PLA who publish their email newsletter were pretty disgusted with it all.

Let them explain.

From Point Loma Association:

The San Diego International Airport Draft Part 150 Report.

It is now available for review.

For people following the future of our airport, it’s a big deal. Part 150 is a noise study. (Yes. Yet another.) It’s been in the works for about three years. Read it here.

Thursday April 8, is a public workshop (5:00-6:30pm) and public hearing (6:30-8:30pm). Join the Zoom by registering here.

Comments will be accepted here until April 21st.

“The next ANAC (Airport Noise Advisory Committee) meeting will be held on April 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. This meeting will include a report on the Part 150 Study and the Draft Part 150 Report. ANAC members will participate by Zoom and the meeting will be live streamed on YouTube for anyone wishing to observe.”

No details so far on the live YouTube stream.

Wish we could say we’ve read the whole Draft Part 150 Report. We have not. We got as far as page #2 when we noticed something that made us suspicious of everything to follow.

Jackson Hole has a sweet airport. We’ve flown out late at night, praying the wing deicer was still working after idling forever on the tarmac…and lived to tell about it.

Jackson also has a beautiful archway.

But comparing San Diego to Jackson Hole seems like comparing apples to antlers. Anyone have a clue how part of Wyoming became part of our Part 150? Otherwise, we’re finished here.