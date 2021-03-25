When I See Stacey

When I See Stacey

by Ernie McCray

When I see Stacey

I feel pride

for my people’s history,

for how we

journeyed across the sea,

packed like spoons,

between the holds

and decks of slave ships,

shackled,

starving,

suffocating

in our very misery,

snatched from Mother Africa,

our homeland,

like the cotton

we would pick

in the Americas,

on the first leg

of a rocky path

to an as yet still undisclosed

destiny.

When I see Stacey

I see a woman

of keen vision

who has re-established

the connection we need

with our beginnings,

bringing it to shine on us

like the once familiar rays

of our homelands’

life-giving suns,

a woman

tending to our needs

like a lioness

protecting her little ones,

teaching us how to be both

wary

and cunning,

how to hold our own

and take our licks

and hang on,

to concede nothing

if what we’re facing

is riddled with wrongs,

and when I see her

I hear the rhythms

of djembe

and udu drums,

the mellow tones

of the mbira

being thumbed,

the strumming

of akotings

and koras

as verses

and choruses

are being sung

in tongues

we once knew

and I want to dance

in the joy

of just seeing Stacey

give credence

to our dreams

of truth and reconciliation

and retribution

for the centuries

of our subjugation

to a form of dehumanization

that has deprived our nation

of evolving into

the model civilization

the world needs it to become.

When I see Stacey

I see

a modern day

human rights icon

who represents the hope

that such a day

of contrition

will eventually come,

that we shall,

someday,

truly overcome.