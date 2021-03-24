OB Town Council Facebook Live Video Meeting – Wed., March 24

Join the the Ocean Beach Town Council at 7 pm tonight, Wednesday, March 24 for a facebook live video public meeting. They will have a presentation from PATH , an organization that has new homelessness outreach services in Ocean Beach starting up with new funding from the city.

Speakers include:

Hanan Scrapper, Regional Director.

Brian Gruters who runs the outreach team.

Zachary Schlagel Senior Director of Public Policy

PATH San Diego

Whole Person Wellness Program provides assertive street outreach to individuals, families, and communities to end their homelessness. Focus of care is to Medi Cal or Medi Cal eligible individuals who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless, and who are experiencing high utilization of urgent services due to physical health, mental health, or substance use issues. Services include housing navigation, linkage to health care, transportation, benefits acquisition, case management and stabilization.

Go here for link to OB Town Council facebook event that will be live.