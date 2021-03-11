Editordude Is Taking the Day Off – Just Got His Second Dose

Yes, I’m taking today off. Feeling achy and tired as I received my second dose of the Moderna vaccine yesterday. I’ll be back Friday.

Stood in line for about 40 minutes early in the afternoon and luckily no rain fell during that period. The shot itself was totally painless. But I spent a good part of the night watching TV from the couch.

I feel fortunate, however, to have received my second vaccine. My better half – even though she works in the aircraft industry – has yet to be included in those eligible. Her elderly mother is waiting for a local supermarket / pharmacy to have enough doses so she can begin her series.

Of course it’s totally worth it! No hesitation.