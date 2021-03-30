Are We About to Have a Fourth COVID Surge as Some States and European Countries Have Spikes?

Yesterday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pleaded with Americans to not give up on using the measures we’re employed this last year to staunch the spread of COVID-19, and warned of a the possible coming of a Fourth Surge.

In an emotional address to the country, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, issued a dire warning of a sense of “impending doom” as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations tick up. Walensky said there are “continuing concerning trends” in the nation’s response to the pandemic, as the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising.

The trajectory of the pandemic in the United States, she said, is following European countries like Germany, Italy and France, which have experienced a “consistent and worrying spike in cases.”

In her televised address, Walensky became emotional, and said:

“I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.”

“We are not powerless. We can change this trajectory of the pandemic. But it will take all of us recommitting to following the public health prevention strategies consistently while we work to get the American public vaccinated.”

“I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, and not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer. I so badly want to be done, I know you all so badly want to be done, we’re just almost there, but not quite yet. And so, I’m asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”

Check out the following chart showing states with the highest daily reported cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage increase; Michigan, New Jersey, New York.

Even as the vaccination rate increases and as the positive numbers fall in places like California, some American states and European countries are experiencing the opposite. Some Republican governors have “opened” up their states – like Florida, Texas – and banned masks and act like it’s all over.

Based on a 7-day average, there’s around 66,000 new COVID cases reported in America each day. That number is below January’s peak of 250,000 but more like the summer of 2020 surge, when daily cases peaked at 70,000 in late July.

In more than half of the US states, cases are increasing by 5% or more, based on the change in the seven-day average of daily cases from a week ago. 990 Americans are dying each day, with more than 550,000 gone over this last year.

3rd Wave Hitting Europe

Europe is experiencing what’s called a “third wave”. Hospitals in Paris are on the verge of being “overwhelmed” due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients. French President Emmanuel Macron is currently under fire for not locking the country down again. Instead, he installed a national curfew and more restrictions in certain French states, called départements. French doctors say more young people are dying from COVID-19.

Central Europe is getting slammed. Hungary has had the highest infection rate in the world. Poland’s cases are hitting record levels. Estonia has the world’s worst daily infection rate. Finland is considering locking down key cities, including Helsinki. Infections are surging in Romania, cases are going up in Greece and in Bulgaria. Things are not working well in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Some good news. A new CDC study of vaccinated health-care workers showed that one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was 80% effective in preventing coronavirus infections, and 90% two weeks after the second dose. The pace of daily vaccinations is nearing 3 million shots per day.

