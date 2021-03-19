New Ocean Beach Businesses Ready for the ‘Grand Re-Opening’

Cruising down Newport Ave, it’s clear that a number of new Ocean Beach businesses are ready for the Grand Reopening – the county’s entry into the red tier allowing many businesses to reopen. Other newbies on Abbott and Sunset Cliffs will be joining them.

Here then, is a casual pictorial of many of these upstarts, ready to take on the world from their OB sites.

Teitan Tattoo

This new tat parlor offers “Neotradtional” skin engravings. The Las Vegas-transplant tattoo shop The artists are also trained in customer service to provide a world-class experience for clients. Patrick DeMarco, founder, and chief artist at Teitan Tattoo, saw his new shop as the best logical step in their expansion, following their widely successful flagship shop in Las Vegas.

La Doña



La Doña has debuted in the space where Nati’s Mexican Restaurant lasted for nearly 60 years – at the corner of Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue in Ocean Beach. Co-owners Brendan Huffman and Hoffman Leung, part of the Social Syndicate, a San Diego-based restaurant development group founded in 2014, has brought on chef and Tijuana native Gabby Lopez to bring homespun Mexican cuisine to 1852 Bacon St. They’ve also reopening the ol’ patio, one of the main reasons Nati’s was so popular.

Apogee Is Back

ChickenHeadz

Martin Robles and Bruno Elias opened this fried chicken place right where Livingston’s used to be, 5026 Newport. Both used to work at Hodad’s (Elias for 17 years, Robles 10), so they know Newport, OB and restaurants well.

Ocean Beach Meat Company

Bobby and Shannon offer a butcher counter with all of the cuts, and take away meals, sandwiches, and hot food to eat on site.

Nova Easy Kombucha

Tiago Carneiro is on a mission to bring the increasingly popular drink to Ocean Beach, one consumer at a time. To that end, he recently branched out from his Chula Vista base to open a new tap room at 4845 Newport Ave. “What we have there is our brand of alcoholic and non-alcoholic kombucha, as well as 10 beers and three (hard) seltzers,” said Carneiro of Nova Brewing Co. “We’re the first one to bring this to the OB community. This is our flagship location right now. We want to open two more next year.”

StarFish

Anna Santos Hamilton opened her Filipino eatery two weeks ago, on Sunset Cliffs Blvd., where Pepe’s used to be.

Wild Things Pizzeria



Wild Things has opened on Abbott in the standalone building that long housed Surf Rider Pizza.It’s a family-friendly pizzeria and wine & beer bar inspired by a classic children’s book. Joe Galascione and his cousins Nanette Galascione and Gabriel & Samuel Gonzales is their first restaurant venture. There will be also be coffee drinks by Ryan Bros. Coffee and a menu of beer and wine.