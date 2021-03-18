Annual Election of Peninsula Community Planning Board – Thursday, March 18

Today, Thursday, March 18 is the annual election to the Peninsula Community Planning Board. There are eleven vacancies to fill in this modified election (see the procedures below).

According to the PCPB:

These eleven Board positions to be filled comprise over two-thirds of the Board’s fifteen positions. Board terms are typically three (3) years in length. Because the 2020 election was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the 2021 election will include several positions with shorter terms. Of the eleven PCPB positions to be filled, five will be for three-year terms, five will be for two-year terms and one will fill a current vacancy for the balance of a one-year term.

Here are the people running for the seats with a brief description. The full candidate applications can be seen at pcpb.net.

Jesse Benson – Amazon Delivery driver, advocate for keeping Famosa Canyon open space

And here are the balloting procedures (from PCPB website):

Modified Election and Balloting Procedures

The election will be conducted on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

In a departure from past PCPB election practices, however, and in recognition of the need to limit person-to-person contact or the sort of crowded polling places typical of past elections, this year voting will be exclusively by ballots mailed-in by voters or deposited into a monitored ballot drop box located at one or more yet-be-determined locations in the Peninsula area – one of which has been tentatively planned for the parking lot at the Point Loma Hervey Family Library.

Once those drop box locations are finalized, they will be published on the PCPB website along with other voting and election details as they develop and are implemented.

Mailed ballots must be received by 6:00 p.m. on March 18, 2021. Any ballots received after that date and time, regardless of when postmarked, will not be counted. Any voter planning to cast a ballot by mail are encouraged to place their ballot in the mail early enough to allow timely delivery.

It is currently anticipated that the ballot drop box locations will be open and available on March 18, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is possible that they may also be available on March 17, 2021. Further details will be available on the PCPB website when they become available.

Voter Eligibility – Self-Verification

Eligible voters are limited to persons at least 18 years of age who either reside, own property or operate a business within the geographic area subject to the Peninsula Community Plan.

The boundaries of the planning area can be found on the PCPB website.

In a further departure from past PCPB election practices, rather than being required to present physical evidence of eligibility at the time they cast their votes, such as drivers licenses or utility bills, voters will be required to “self-verify” their eligibility to vote. In order to self-verify their eligibility, each voter will be required to submit a separate signed Statement of Voter Eligibility that will be used solely for the purpose of verification of eligibility and will be separate from cast ballots.

Both a voter’s ballot and Statement of Voter Eligibility must be placed in the same envelope, either when mailed or deposited into a ballot drop box. No ballots will be counted that are not accompanied by a completed voter eligibility form.

Once a ballot is tabulated, the accompanying Statement of Voter Eligibility will be separately retained and destroyed once voting is complete and any election challenges have been resolved.

Ballots and voter eligibility forms will be available for download from the PCPB website.

For those voters who are unable to access the internet or print a ballot at home or their place of business, ballots and voter eligibility forms will also be made available at the ballot drop box locations.

Election Results

Tabulation of votes are set to begin at 6:00 p.m. on March 18, 2021. It is anticipated that election results will be announced that evening during the regularly scheduled PCPB meeting.

Terms will be allocated among the eleven candidates receiving the greatest number of votes in order of the number of votes received, with the longest terms being allocated to the candidates receiving the highest number of votes in declining order. The only deviation will be if a candidate is not eligible to serve the entire term for which that candidate would be eligible, in which case that candidate will be allocated a term eligible length.