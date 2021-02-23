San Diego Unified: Teachers and Staff to Return Week of April 5, Students the Following Week

After nearly a year of campus closures and at-home learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Unified School District on Tuesday announced its target date to reopen its campuses.

San Diego Unified school board member Richard Barrera told NBC 7 that staff members are slated to return to campuses the week of April 5, with students at all grade levels returning the following week, dependent upon whether the county had returned to the red tier and vaccines being fully available to staffers.

The county will begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to school employees March 1.

SDUSD, California’s second-largest school district, announced in a joint statement with Los Angeles Unified School District that it would shutter its doors March 16, 2020. Other schools in the region soon followed suit.