Charts of Hope

On the one year anniversary of San Diego County’s declaration of a local health emergency due to COVID-19, there are hopeful signs that the worst of the pandemic could be behind us. And these charts and graphs demonstrate the basis of that hope.

It was on February 14th, 2020, Valentine’s Day, that San Diego County declared a local health emergency to combat the coronavirus. At that time there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County and several suspected cases.

One year later to the day, more than a quarter of a million people in San Diego County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,000 people have died.

But because there is hope, it does not mean we stop or ease up on those methods most of us have employed over the last 11 months or so – wearing masks, physically distanced. Other restrictions we have come to understand that are still necessary.

And because there is hope, it does not mean the County is not making mistakes in how the vaccination is being rolled out. People are being vaccinated, however, and that is hopeful. And it does not mean that the most in need are being vaccinated first.

For even more charts and info, go here to the San Diego County website on COVID-19.

We offer these following graphs, charts and summaries as a public service without comment.