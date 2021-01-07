Trump and His Fascist Cohorts Must Be Held Accountable for the Attempted Coup on American Democracy

By Frank Gormlie

It’s difficult writing anything today after watching 16 hours of TV yesterday, trying to be a witness to the fully-anticipated attempt at a coup by Trump and his supporters – one of the darkest days in American history.

But the main thing that comes to mind is that Trump and those who instigated the attempt at a fascist coup yesterday on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol, need to be held accountable for what they did.

Read no further if you’re bothered by the term “fascist” here as I’m not going to spend time trying to justify the use of the word to describe Trump and his cohorts.

And plenty of pundits and politicians have already called what happened Wednesday, January 6th – a day of infamy – a “coup” and “insurrection.” Why, newly-elected President Joe Biden used those terms just today. He also called the mob that stormed the Capitol, “domestic terrorists.”

The terrorists, the insurrectionists, the mob, the fascist crowd – packed with Proud Boys, Qanon supporters, white nationalists, Klan supporters – have to be held accountable. They tried to take over our government and disrupt the business of Congress – making the final certification of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election. The very ideal of democracy – sealing the people’s will into law. The individuals responsible need to be ID’ed and brought to justice.

Many crossed state-lines and traveled specifically to Washington DC to take part in the “riot” that Trump had been calling for these past two weeks.

Tragically for her family, that’s what OBcean Ashli Babbitt did. Babbitt ended up on the front lines of the mob and was shot while trying to storm the Speaker’s Lobby – Nancy Pelosi’s office.

What do we say to the Trump “stop the steal” people who live and rally in our city? DC wasn’t the only place of violence Wednesday; LA and Sacramento saw clashes.

Those who incited the coup, those who spoke at the rally in front of the White House just a few hours before the storming of the Capitol, those who instigated the crowd also need to be held accountable. Rudi Giuliani, Trump’s sons for starters.

Then there’s the members of Congress – the 139 Republican House members who still voted – after their House had been taken over and desecrated by the insurrectionists – to object to the counting of Arizona and Pennsylvania electors. And 6 to 7 Senators. That’s incredible – and unacceptable to democracy. These people are still harboring their baseless claims of massive voter fraud – which feeds directly into Trump’s narrative.

Their narrative is Trump’s narrative – the very same he spewed to his fascist crowd – who then stormed Congress and tried to take-over or block the counting of the electors. They were successful for 5 hours. These people should also be held accountable for giving the fascist crowd a rationale to riot. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for starters.

The massive failure of security at the Capitol was so fundamental that even Joe Biden addressed it today. It was incredible – and everyone knows that if that had been a demonstration of Black Lives Matter storming the Capitol there would have been such a difference and many more lives lost.

It comes down to White privilege. The fascist crowd was predominantly White and their privilege allowed them to fairly easily scale the Inauguration scaffolding and bust into the building – that is, somewhere down the line, the Capitol police and others in leadership gave the marchers a pass because of their skin. Either there was sympathies with the aim of the crowd among that leadership that allowed the Capitol to be totally unprepared for the onslaught – again, which was absolutely predictable and openly planned – or there was horrible underestimation of what the crowd would and could do, or simple criminal negligence. Whatever, the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms needs to go – which Chuck Schumer has called for. There will be an investigation into all of this as members of Congress are outraged.

Security was a total failure and it’s clear that Trump did not allow Federal resources to be deployed when they were needed; DHS, the National Guard, the FBI. Trump instigated the riotous mob – why should he then put it down? He did finally unleash his agencies, but by then, it was too late.

Then there’s the chief instigator – Donald Trump himself.

As of this writing, over a 100 members of the House and over a dozen Senators have called for Trumps removal or resignation. Staff members of the White House are resigning. One cabinet secretary has resigned so far.

Now, there’s open discussion of employing the 25th Amendment which allows for the Vice-President and a majority of the Cabinet to move to remove the president.

In the meantime, Trump is still in the White House (he’s very busy – he’s awarding the Medal of Freedom to 3 golfers today) and still has his hands on the mantle of executive power. Many Republicans now have turned on him. Four years later and within 2 weeks of his departure. What courage!

With his remaining two weeks, Trump could do plenty of damage. What if he called for another “rally” during the Inauguration? What if he tried to spark a war with Iran?

This has to end. Whatever it takes. Mass resignations more than Ivanka’s chief of staff; Impeachment – doubtful. 25th? Maybe. Resignation? Doubtful. Sequestered to Mari logo?

Congress has to act. They are a co-equal partner of government. If they fail to act – or if the Cabinet fails to act – hold onto what’s left of the rails for the next two weeks.