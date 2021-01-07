Invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment – Sara Jacobs and Chuck Schumer Are Right

By Colleen O’Connor

In medicine, a malignancy that threatens the life of a patient, must removed.

So, too, in politics. When an American president threatens the very existence of democracy, he must be removed. And a constitutional remedy does exist.

Rep. Sara Jacobs of San Diego and Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer are correct. The Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet must invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment asap.

Section 4 states that if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet concludes the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” they can put that in writing and send it to congressional leaders.

Once that happens, the vice president immediately becomes acting president.

If the president disputes it, (which he will) Congress decides the matter, with a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate needed to keep the vice president in charge. Surely, that discussion can eat up the remaining 13 days of the Trump presidency and deprive him of more abuses of power.

Quickest solution and should have been triggered last night.

No one should take Trump at his word that he “support a peaceful transition.” His lies are just click bait to change the narrative building against him. After the storming of the Capital, even his aides are now calling the President “a monster” and “unhinged.”

Michael Cohen is right, “Trump will never concede. He will do everything to stay in power.” And the more isolated he becomes (see all the new resignations) the more unhinged he will become.

A wise philosophy (when dealing with a madman) is: “Do not engage. Do not escalate.” This appeared to be the mantra of the winning Biden campaign. Stay in the basement. Deprive Trump of oxygen.

However, even this strategy is now useless. One more day without restraint on Trump risks 24 hours of escalating chaos. Yesterday’s “rent-a-mob,” followers, and enablers repeated, “We are not done.”

All of these “plot twists” and “made for TV” images, have been Trumps’ plan for a “martial law” edict he covets. He has had numerous practices runs; caravans at the border; Lafayette square; BLM protests; Portland riots. Chaos as the pretext to remain visible and remain in office forever.

Trump’s derangement has now become so “malignant” (after COVD—which does quickly cause brain damage) that numerous Democrats, Republicans and industry leaders are calling for Trump’s immediate removal via impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, discussed invoking it as early 2017, and has been in the air ever since.

Beyond time to invoke it. Nonetheless, it carries a risk.

Such a move might trigger more domestic terrorism actions and embolden those now yelling, “Pence is a traitor!”

Finally, Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump’s falsehood laden accounts. Years too late.

Good move by members of Congress to stay put and do their job. Biden’s inauguration needs to be toned down a lot, lest it attract more mayhem.

Eventually, there must be some kind of accountability. How was the Capital not better protected when anyone who reads knew there would be trouble? By design? By complicit enforcers? Who knew this was planned? Why so little preparation? Protection? The real reason those who enabled Trump for so long recently resigned? i.e., AG William Barr?

Why wouldn’t Trump call in the National Guard or other law enforcement? Why did that fall to Pence?

For now, Trump surely has more “plot twists” for his finale. Look for massive pardons, more unhinged tweets, more planned “events” that go bonkers, and more signs of serious desperation.

Trump’s fear of jail, from numerous criminal and civil investigations, will only increase his maniacal tendencies.

Let’s hope that someone is “minding the store.” For sure, more is coming.