Woman Killed During Insurrection at Capitol Was From Ocean Beach

The woman who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday was from Ocean Beach, according to local media who have had contact with her extended family.

35-year-old Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt has been identified as the person who succumbed to a gunshot wound during the mob action. She had been carried out of the area on a stretcher and reportedly died at a hospital.

Babbitt was part of the violent pro-Trump insurrection and attempted take-over of the Capitol.

According to the Union-Tribune, a reporter spoke to a family member who said they saw videos of the incident and are positive the woman shot was Babbitt. “It’s her. It’s her. It’s definitely her,” the family member said. The family as of the local media reports had not been able to confirm anything with DC authorities. No one at the time of the report had contacted the family.

An Air Force veteran, Babbitt was a big Trump supporter, promoted QAnon conspiracies and her twitter page contained references to the fringe, extremist group. She had gone to DC to “stop the steal.” She wrote:

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”. She had retweeted QAnon accounts and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In one photo posted to social media, she wears a QAnon shirt. Another woman wrote, “Landing in DC. Here to do God’s work. Save the Republic. #StoptheSteal.” Babbitt responded to that tweet on January 4, 2021, by writing, “I will be there tomorrow! Gods speed!”

A video making its way around showed an encounter where a group of people are at the doors of the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway leading to the House chamber. The top half of the doors are made of glass, and the doors appear to be barricaded on the inside with chairs and tables. A few people in the crowd beat the panes until they break.

The very first person who started to climb through a broken window was Babbett. There’s a gunshot – and she falls back to the floor. Others surround her and some shout for help.

Babbett and her husband own Fowler’s Pool Service & Supply, Inc. in Spring Valley. Her husband is listed as the company’s chief financial officer. Babbitt’s husband did not go to DC with her.

According to one report:

A man from New Jersey spoke to a journalist and said he was an eyewitness. He had a bloody hand. “We had stormed into the chambers inside, and there was a young lady who rushed through the windows. A number of police and Secret Service were saying get back, get down and get out of the way,” he said.

He continued, “She didn’t heed the call. As we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck. She fell back on me. She started to say she was fine, it’s cool. Then she started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and mouth and nose. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead anymore.”

The man said that “riot police came in and started ushering us out with their sticks and stuff.” Asked how they got in the Capitol, he said, “We tore through the scaffolding, through flashbangs and tear gas, and blitzed our way in through all of the chambers. Just trying to get into Congress and whoever we could get into and tell them we need some kind of investigation into this, and someone might be dead. That’s not the kind of government we can have.”

He said he wasn’t injured. “It could have been me. She went in first.”

This was a death that was needless. A tragedy for her family and friends. It’s also a death that we can place at the feet of Donald Trump, who urged his supporters this morning to march on the Capitol. And they did – and a mob temporarily took over the House of the people. Unfortunately, Babbitt was part of that mob.