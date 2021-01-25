Stormy Sunset in OB

January 25, 2021

in Ocean Beach

 

Stormy sunset in Ocean Beach by Cameron Crombie Reid, Jan. 23, 2021. Cameron said, “These iPhone 12s really do a great job.”

(If you have a pic you’d like to share with our readers, send it to obragblog@gmail. com )

