News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – January 2021

San Diego Real Estate Industry Awards “Public Official of the Year” to Trio – Including Jen Campbell

The San Diego Building Owners & Managers Association (BOMA San Diego) awarded its 2021 Public Official of the Year Award earlier this month to a trio of City of San Diego figures: Council President Jennifer Campbell (District 2), Councilmember Chris Cate (District 6), and Planning Director, Mike Hansen. The BOMA press statement included this: “Councilmember Dr. Campbell and Councilmember Cate each were recognized for their bi-partisan vision and effort in writing, promoting and successfully passing “Measure E” to lift the height limitation in the Midway Community of the City of San Diego. The award reflects their vision, leadership, and bipartisanship in securing support for a catalytic change to this important area.”

City Park & Rec Worker Got Her Start in OB

For the better part of 15 years, five days a week, San Diego Parks & Recreation Department employee America Diaz has set foot at the city’s shoreline parks with one job: to make them look better. “Me and my workers maintain the trash, pick up litter and would clean the bathrooms as best we could when the bathrooms were open,” she said. For the last 8 years, she’s worked at Scripps Park, but Diaz started with the city in Ocean Beach and at Belmont Park in Mission Beach before transferring to Scripps Park.

“I like to keep the park clean because it reflects the person I am. If there is trash all over, I’m not doing my job. Because I’m there for most of each day, I feel like it’s my house.” She also routinely cuts the grass, repairs sprinklers and makes other minor fixes. “I want people to come and enjoy the parks,” she said. “I want them to enjoy their day and not look at trash all over the place. I want people to say how nice it is to come here.” Despite being a San Diego native, Diaz never visited the beach or San Diego shoreline parks until she took the job. La Jolla Light

Skateboard Deck Co Comes Out for Nico’s and Will Donate One for Every Purchase

In 2020 Ocean Beach web designer and graphic artist Josh Utley teamed with fellow Point Loma High School chum Nick Coleman to release a model skateboard deck with custom artwork by renowned artist Steve Nazar. This year, their skateboard enterprise, RMOB Revoked & Co., has come out with another official skateboard deck. The new board features customized artwork for Nico’s, an iconic longtime OB Mexican eatery and breakfast hot spot at 4918 Newport Ave. “As longtime residents of OB, Nico’s is a local cultural staple for all, including skateboarders,” said Utley adding one goal for releasing their new board was “to promote local business.” According to Utley, one benefit of their Nico’s skateboard promotion will be to “donate one free skateboard to a kid in-need at a skateboard park or spot for every Nico’s skateboard purchased at full value.” The new skateboard deck is available at Nico’s, OB Surf & Skate Shop San Diego at 4940 Newport Ave. and at revokedmob.com/skateboard/deck-designs/nicos-cali-ocean-beach.

Hess Beer Stays Open Despite County Orders and COVID Concerns

On January 6, Mike Hess Brewing announced via online video and posts, “We are opening to the public and invite our friends and fans to come in and safely enjoy a well-crafted beer and conversation.” Though celebrated by some customers, the decision was quickly denounced by disapproving beer fans and fellow brewery owners abiding by the purple tier ban — initially slated for a three-week term beginning November 14, but indefinitely in place, two months later. Critics called the decision to re-open “upsetting” and “terrible,” and predicted it would lead to future outbreaks. The Reader

Wild Things Pizzeria to Replace Surf Rider Pizza

The standalone building that long housed Surf Rider Pizza is in the process of becoming Wild Things, a family-friendly pizzeria and wine & beer bar inspired by a classic children’s book. From Joe Galascione and his cousins Nanette Galascione and Gabriel & Samuel Gonzales, Wild Things Pizza will open as early as this March in the space that housed Surf Rider Pizza for more than a decade in OB. Surf Rider was forced to close last year following the fallout after its owner, The Patio Group, was under investigation for its part in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme led by the company’s founder Gina Champion-Cain.

Wild Things will be the owner’s first restaurant venture. Inspired by the children’s book “Where The Wild Things Are”, expect a Wild Things mural on the side of the building and a kid-friendly eatery with a fun menu of pizza, pasta and other Italian fare. There will be also be coffee drinks by Ryan Bros. Coffee and a menu of beer and wine. SanDiegoVille

111-year-old Naval Base Point Loma Building Renovated

For the past 20 years, the handsome brick building stood empty and forlorn, until the 2020 renovation. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed a public grand opening, but today, the Security Department at Naval Base Point Loma occupies the former Army Post Exchange building. San Diego Community News Group

San Diego’s Americans for Safe Access Push for County to Address Cannabis Access

“We are excited to kick off our 2021 Monthly Chapter Meetings with two amazing guests as we discuss San Diego County’s plan to address cannabis access and equity; January 26th at 7:00PM; On San Diego ASA Facebook Page or RSVP for link. We will hear from the following community members: Emily Wier – Policy Advisor to Nathan Fletcher, and attorney Andrea St. Julian.

Event Information: SDASA Virtual Chapter Meeting (FREE and open to the public); Date: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021; (and every fourth Tuesday of the month); Time: 7:00PM-8:30PM; Where: Virtual, link provided after registration; RSVP FREE

OB and La Jolla Teens Start Online Shop of Handmade Goods

Two local teenagers have started an online shop of handmade goods, turning their hobbies into cash and an opportunity to tighten their bond. Rennie Anderson and Nora Bitar started their shop, Pacific Paradiso, on the Etsy e-commerce website several months ago after Nora, in eighth grade at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, got the idea from a schoolmate. Pacific Paradiso carries accessories, said Rennie, who lives in Ocean Beach and turns 14 on Jan. 22. “I do a lot of the sewing. I make scrunchies and a couple of bucket hats. We’re thinking about putting a couple of bags on there.” Nora, who lives in La Jolla and turned 14 on Jan. 18, said opening the shop “seemed like a good thing to do. I’d always enjoyed making jewelry and using beads, so I thought it would be a cool way” to earn money. “I suggested it to Rennie because she likes to sew.” For more, go to La Jolla Light

San Diego River Clean-Up By Kayak – Sat., Jan. 30

The San Diego River Park Foundation is looking for people with kayaks to help remove trash from sensitive habitat at the San Diego River Estuary at a “B.Y.O.-Kayak Cleanup” on Saturday, Jan. 30. Kayaks will be sent out in three shifts: 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m., 9 a.m.-10 a.m., or 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Please indicate which shift you would prefer when you RSVP. For more information and to RSVP, email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org. Space is limited and volunteers must bring their own kayak. SDRPF staff will be enforcing COVID-19 health and safety measures to provide a safe volunteer experience for participants. If you have questions or concerns, email volunteer@sandiegoriver.org.

La Playa Books Still Open for Online Shopping

While their doors are closed for in-store shopping for the month of January, their whole store is available online and they are still working one at a time in the store to process your orders. The phone lines are open Thu-Mon 11am-4pm and you can email them 24/7 at orders@laplayabooks.com. For more information and to shop used books visit their website at laplayabooks.com.

Progress on Rose Creek Bikeway

Over the past several months, SANDAG construction crews have made significant progress constructing the Rose Creek Bikeway that runs two miles along Santa Fe Street between the cul-de-sac at the north end (south of SR 52) and the new Mission Bay Drive undercrossing (north of Garnet Avenue). Recent construction activities included: Roadway striping, planting trees and groundcover, irrigation improvements, grading and paving, installing curb, fences, and railing. Upcoming construction activities will include building the raised median for the bikeway on Santa Fe Street, paving the path along the creek, continued planting of trees and ground cover, habitat restoration, and the installation of lighting, signage, and other finishing touches. The bikeway is expected to be completed in spring 2021.