Feeling the Joy

by Ernie McCray

Feeling so relieved

these days,

joyful

for this chance

to change our ways

to what “normal”

used to be,

when the news

didn’t necessarily

give you the blues,

a feeling of being

alive,

like a young eagle

taking to the skies

soaring above

dark clouds that

for years

dropped rainstorms

of confusions and lies,

like a

drum-major

high stepping

or a Scot

doing the Highland Fling,

like

a scavenger

finding a well cut

diamond ring,

Gene Kelly

dancing

and singing

in the rain,

Lionel Hamilton

scatting

and xylophoning,

lovers strolling

alongside the Seine

in Paris

in the spring,

someone who

was deaf

and couldn’t talk

suddenly speaking

and hearing,

an MVP

on the winning team

trying on a

Superbowl ring,

beaming and dreaming

of receiving more bling

in the coming season,

Bob Hope

clowning

in road movies

with Bing,

an innocent prisoner

escaping from Sing-Sing,

a little boy

enjoying

his favorite plaything,

a loser suddenly

on the upswing,

a novice golfer

mastering

the backswing,

a hearty eater

greasing

on buffalo wings…

Oh, my soul

is sizzling,

sensing a future

that’s promising,

one leading

to what’s been missing:

loving,

caring,

and a commitment

to righting wrongs

that have been

ignored

far too long.

But we can do it now

because the demon is gone.