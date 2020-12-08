Scenes From OB’s Historic ‘Reverse Holiday Parade’

Here are some wonderful photos of what will be long-remembered as OB’s historic “Reverse Holiday Parade.” They were lifted right off the Ocean Beach Town Council’s facebook page (and we don’t know who the photographer(s) are). Neither do we know who is in the pics or what groups were being displayed – although some are obvious.

The reverse parade had stationary floats and residents drove by in their vehicles in the parking lot of Dog Beach.

Just remember, there’s only one Santa – but he was there.