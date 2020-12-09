A Musing Rising from a Photo Taken a Few Years Ago

by Ernie McCray

As usual

my mind,

as the minds

of dreamers do,

was just wandering,

musing

as I scrolled through

a picture or two

and one made me pause

for a moment or two,

one of me

smiling

all relaxed,

kind of, if you ask me,

sharp as a tack,

looking like the world

had my back

on a warm sunny

Southern California day.

I thought about

how when I posed that day

early in the century

I was just a few years short

of seeing things

beyond my imaginings,

amazing things like

a Jamaican named Usain Bolt

who ran like he had wings,

social media taking over everything,

Shakira shaking her thing.

Historic things like

a Black Man

in the West Wing;

a Latina

seated in the highest

court of the land;

same-sex-lovers

marrying.

Bizarre mesmerizing things like

Kanye West on TV

before my very eyes,

upstaging

a pop star

as she was accepting a prize,

rappin’ some extremely unwise

highfalutin jive

about how she should be denied

the prize

because Beyonce

(who, at this point

is red-faced

with shame and surprise)

had a video for all times.

Who knew

there was such a thing

as a Brotha

looking out for a Sista

at the wrong place

and at the wrong time?

Oh, it’s remarkable

what a moment in time

can bring to the surface in

the altering winds

of one’s mind

and I began to feel other memories

wanting in,

memories I didn’t

care to entertain right then.

So I brought my musing

to an end.

Until I feel like musing again.