Look What the ‘Star of Bethlehem’ Gifted Us

By Colleen O’Connor

The amazing planetary “conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn, aka, the “Star of Bethlehem,” appeared Monday in the morning and evening sky. And will be visible for several more days.

Not seen for over 800 years, this vision portends amazing graces. Just as the Three Wise Men witnessed the Star and trudged for days, through the desert to meet the newborn Savior; so, too has the current apparition lifted the aspirations of many to a higher level.

Hope.

Just look at the gifts that have already been unwrapped.

No, not the thousands of telescopes and binoculars purchased and put to early, good use as an introduction to astronomy; all thanks to the “conjunction.”

Nor the “Zoom” apps or the new game toys, cookbooks or bicycles.

And not even the $900 billion stimulus package just passed that stopped all evictions, propped up small businesses and renters, added funds to help the unemployed and a great deal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Granted, just a “down payment” on what is actually needed, but still a helpful gift for millions.

Even the glorious arrival of multiple vaccines, courtesy of scientists, bureaucrats, delivery personnel, military directors, doctors, nurses, and all the frontline staff; plus, family, friends and neighbors, and even politicians who have behaved well during these chaotic times, is not the best gift.

Think of all the glorious inventions and positive re-imaginations for these awkward and troubling times. Too many presents to unwrap here, but just watch those long lines of cars waiting for food boxes (and remember the volunteers and donors that provided it).

How about the plane loads of dry ice, gigantic freezers, and truck loads of serum, headed to every state, county, city, tribal land and even outposts unknown.

Then there are the drive-through flu vaccine lines. Stick your arm out the window. Or in the case of COVID-19 testing; roll down the window and stick out your tongue or wiggle your nose.

Wear your mask, wash your hands, and use a face shield.

Again, some computer whiz managed to hook up remote terminals in parking lots, loaded with massive amounts of medical and personal data to coordinate and protect us.

And the hospital M-A-S-H units or field hospitals thrown up almost overnight to accommodate the surge in COVID infections.

And then the outdoor concerts, ballets, theater productions, art shows, and innovative sporting events; and teaching exercise, all re-imagined and done virtually to keep us engaged.

Some, will even argue that the very best, most cheerful, hopeful and finely wrapped gift just arrived this morning.

What would that be? Why, the Democrats possibly taking control of the U.S. Senate.

A new SurveyUSA poll in Georgia finds BOTH Democrats ahead in the U.S. Senate runoff races January 5th. Jon Ossoff (D) leads Sen. David Perdue (R) 51% to 46%. While Raphael Warnock (D) bests Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 52% to 45%.

Granted, polling is not what it used to be, but then we are wishing on that “Star” here. None of these temporal treats are the best gift that the Star of Bethlehem heralds.

Those are the Christ-like angels who walk among us. Too many to list, but ones we all recognize and cherish.

These earthbound angels are the best gifts of Christmas.

Keep watching that “Star” and follow its path. That, after all, is what Christmas and grace are all about.

Blessings. Merry Christmas to all.