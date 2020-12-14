Cruisin’ Through OB During a Pandemic Holiday Weekend

Under the new Southern California “lock-down” due to the continuing ravages of COVID, I wanted to check out how the business district of Ocean Beach was handling it. Especially during the holiday-time.

Cruising down the several blocks of OB’s main commercial avenue, Newport, and out along the waterfront, I could see many people with masks on. Most had them on, but not all.

Also, most businesses were open – although under limited capacities. Most of the restaurants had customers – there were even lines at a few. Eating was only allowed outside, of course, and there were a few folks having lunch at isolated tables.

A few businesses were definitely closed, however. That barbershop across from the OB Library was shuttered, as were a few eateries and small storefronts.

But when I reached the foot of Newport, it was a different story.

There were a bunch of canopies up and business seemed alive at some of these open-aired establishments. But many of the sellers weren’t wearing masks and there were plenty of people strolling through without them as well.

Yet, Santa and his helper were there, both with masks on.

Even though there appeared to be more masks being worn on this day, the overall lack of compliance with the health rules in general was certainly disquieting. People were not observing the six foot rule – and the scene on Newport and at its foot on the green did not win any awards for embracing the necessities of the pandemic.

Not only that, I didn’t witness any county compliance officers around; no law enforcement, no county officials, doctors or politicians about.

What lock-down, I finally wondered? This day did not appear much different than those days before this last set of restrictions were imposed.

Finally, dismayed and depressed, I ended my tour of downtown OB. It will probably be months before OBceans receive any vaccine – and the community is pushing its luck right now.