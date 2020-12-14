The Electors Have Voted and Joe Biden Is Confirmed as President-Elect

With the vote of California’s electors, President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over Donald Trump has been formalized.

States have been voting throughout the day, but it took California’s 55 votes to bring Biden over the 270 needed to win. As of this writing, Biden has 302 votes; he needed 270 – as if we could forget.

Cheers erupted in the chamber where California’s electors were meeting, after they formally elected Californian Kamala Harris as vice-president.

Hawaii’s four electors still have to cast their votes, but Biden’s win is sealed.

When the electors finish voting, their ballots will be sent to Washington, where they will be tallied at a joint session of Congress on 6 January. Presiding over the session is the vice-president, Mike Pence, who will formally announce the result. Four years ago, Biden, then the vice-president, announced Trump’s victory.

Washington Post