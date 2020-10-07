Short-Term Rental Proposal Before San Diego Planning Commission Thursday, Oct.8 – District 2 Residents Encouraged to ‘Fight Back’ by Phone or Written Comment

The so-called “agreement” on short-term vacation rentals that Councilwoman Jen Campbell brokered will be before the San Diego Planning Commission on Thursday, October 8.

Residents of District 2 are encouraged to fight back and participant easily by phone or by written comment (details below).

Ashley Mackin-Solomon at the La Jolla Light writes:

An ordinance authored by City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell … aims to amend the municipal code to include short-term rental occupancy licensing and operating regulations, as well as repeal bed and breakfast and boarder and lodger uses and

regulations.

Additionally, amendments would regulate hosting platforms, booking services and hosts and include “good neighbor” policies, enforcement and limits on the number of licenses.

The proposal stems from an agreement that Campbell brokered between two private organizations — Expedia, which owns VRBO and HomeAway, two online platforms for renting STVRs; and Unite Here Local 30, a union that represents hospitality workers.

After the hearing by the Planning Commission, the draft will have two readings before the City Council — neither of which is expected this year — and at least one hearing by the California Coastal Commission.

According to a Planning Commission report, the ordinance proposes to define short-term rental occupancy as a stay of less than a month. The regulations would require a license to operate a short-term rental unit, put limits on the number of licenses a host may obtain, create caps on the total number of whole-house short-term rental units and create a process to track, manage and enforce such rentals. The regulations also would establish a mechanism to cite hosts or suspend or revoke the licenses of those who don’t follow the rules.

The ordinance groups short-term vacation rentals into a four-tier licensing system:

• Tier 1: Home-share or whole-home short-term residential occupancy for an aggregate total of 20 days or less per calendar year

• Tier 2: Home-share short-term residential occupancy for more than 20 days per calendar year

• Tier 3: Whole-home short-term residential occupancy for more than 20 days per calendar year

• Tier 4: Special tier for Mission Beach, which allows for whole-home short-term rental in a manner consistent with recommendations from the Mission Beach Town Council.

The ordinance also includes a two-night minimum for Tier 3 and 4 rentals and a “good neighbor” policy designed to “make the guest familiar with trash, parking and other rules of conduct that promote neighborhood cohesion and livability.”

During a presentation at the July 8 La Jolla Shores Association meeting, La Jollan and City Council candidate Joe LaCava said the city auditor estimated there are 16,000 STVRs in San Diego and that “the group behind this did a deep data analysis of that 16,000. They believe that between 6,000 and 9,000 are these whole-house rentals … waiting to be rented.”

The agreement states those would be capped at 3,750 units, or 0.7 percent of the city’s housing stock.

How to Fight Back

The opposition to the proposal is active. One group that is in opposition is Save San Diego Neighborhoods. Here is what they say and how to participate:

Fight Back: Object to legalizing short-term rentals online this Thursday!

Housing Crisis: Criminals have stolen over 16,000 homes from hardworking San Diegans that need a place to live. Together, we can force these criminals to give them back.

Time/Place: This Thursday, October 8th at 9:00 am, San Diego Planning Commission Meeting, Agenda Item 2. YouTube Link to watch live.

Action 1: Easily Participate by Phone: Signup online no later than 8 AM Thursday in order to participate via phone. Here is the link.

Action 2: Written Opposition: Submit written opposition into the record online or via email planningcommission@sandiego.gov.

Background

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell published her deceitful and threadbare report and proposed ordinance to LEGALIZE short-term vacation rentals in our neighborhoods. She wants to rezone ALL of San Diego.

Campbell shoved her proposal in front of coronavirus-related legislation in a desperate attempt to get action before the election of Barbara Bry as Mayor, who will enforce existing laws that forbid STVR.

Here is the link to Campbell’s proposed ordinance legalizing STVRs during a housing crisis.