Point Loma Library to Open Saturday for Limited Use – Not Yet for Ocean Beach

The Point Loma library is one of 12 the City is re-opening for limited use this Saturday, October 3. The Ocean Beach library, however, is not on the list. All 36 of the city’s libraries have been closed since March 13 due to the pandemic.

The PL branch – along with the other eleven – will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They will close daily between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for cleaning. Face masks are required, and patrons must have their temperature taken upon arrival.

In-person library services will not be the same as pre-COVID days.

The libraries will allow the following:

computer use,

printing,

book pickups and

some in-person help from libraries to find titles;

expanding outdoor space at several library locations, and

renting out plastic-coated laptops so people can work or do distance learning outdoors.

Patrons will not be allowed:

to peruse the stacks alone,

to use study rooms, labs or any meeting spaces;

to enter if over 25 percent capacity

The 12 Libraries Reopening:

downtown Central location,

Carmel Valley,

Point Loma,

Mission Valley,

Rancho Bernardo,

Malcolm X/Valencia Park,

Mira Mesa,

Logan Heights,

San Ysidro,

La Jolla,

Mission Hills-Hillcrest,

and College-Rolando.

Four San Diego locations — Central, San Ysidro, Skyline Hills, and Malcolm X/Valencia Park — will be offering a new program called Access4All, which includes free Wi-Fi and rentable laptops for their outdoor patios.

Local county libraries have been opened for in-person services since early September.

News source: San Diego Union-Tribune