The Twinkle in My Eye

(Poem for My Youngest Grandkids)

by Ernie McCray

You guys

are the

twinkle in my eye.

And speaking of eye

hardly a day goes by

that I don’t,

in some moment,

see you all

in my mind’s eye:

Indigo,

ever so smart

with that

booming voice

that’s born for the radio;

Chloe,

cautiously

checking things out

to make them just so.

And I sometimes visualize a day

when I wrapped Marley in a hug

like a papa bear

embracing his cub,

both of us

making up

after a wassup

dust up

that ended up

pumping up

our love

for each other

and then comes another

one of you

rising in my imagination:

Caleb

with his bright eyes

opened wide,

taking it all in

and storing it inside

and then

Lyric,

Nancy and my

first grandchild

with whom

I’ve spent the most time,

priceless moments

of good times

and each time

all of you come to mind

just thinking of you

makes these days of quarantine

easier as each day

passes by

and I go “My, my, my,”

wanting to munch on y’all

like a hungry man

dining on a fresh baked

apple pie.

And I realize

how special I am

to have you

as the twinkle in my eye.