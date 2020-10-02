The Twinkle in My Eye
(Poem for My Youngest Grandkids)
by Ernie McCray
You guys
are the
twinkle in my eye.
And speaking of eye
hardly a day goes by
that I don’t,
in some moment,
see you all
in my mind’s eye:
Indigo,
ever so smart
with that
booming voice
that’s born for the radio;
Chloe,
cautiously
checking things out
to make them just so.
And I sometimes visualize a day
when I wrapped Marley in a hug
like a papa bear
embracing his cub,
both of us
making up
after a wassup
dust up
that ended up
pumping up
our love
for each other
and then comes another
one of you
rising in my imagination:
Caleb
with his bright eyes
opened wide,
taking it all in
and storing it inside
and then
Lyric,
Nancy and my
first grandchild
with whom
I’ve spent the most time,
priceless moments
of good times
and each time
all of you come to mind
just thinking of you
makes these days of quarantine
easier as each day
passes by
and I go “My, my, my,”
wanting to munch on y’all
like a hungry man
dining on a fresh baked
apple pie.
And I realize
how special I am
to have you
as the twinkle in my eye.
