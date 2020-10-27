OB Resister Sisters Ask You to Vote Because 225,000 Americans Can’t

The Ocean Beach Resister Sisters are at it again, a week before the big election. This banner appeared over the east-bound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.
by Staff on October 27, 2020 · 0 comments
in Election, Ocean Beach
